Video Game Symphony Announces World Tour

The video game music concert series “Heroes: A Video Game Symphony” started a world tour at the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra on Aug. 11.

The symphony comes from Jason Michael Paul, the producer and creator of the first U.S. Final Fantasy concerts, The Legend of Zelda 25th anniversary shows and others. In total, Paul has produced more than 300 video game music concerts since 2004.

For the “Heroes” concert series, a 70-piece orchestra will be joined by a choir to perform new arrangements of a variety of songs from multiple video game franchises, including Final Fantasy, Chrono Cross, Chrono Trigger, Portal 2, BioShock, Guild Wars 2, Oblivion: The Elder Scrolls, Skyrim: The Elder Scrolls, Blades: The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Starfield, Castlevania, Metal Gear Solid, Halo, Mass Effect, Dear Esther, Journey, God of War, Dragon Age, Shadow of the Colossus and more.

More information can be found at www.heroes-symphony.com.