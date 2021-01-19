Video Game Spending Up 27% to $56.9B in 2020

The home video game market surged in 2020 with many Americans stuck at home during the pandemic. According to USA Today, total video game spending in 2020 hit $56.9 billion, up 27% higher than in 2019.

Consumer spending in December – amid the always-busy holiday shopping season – reached a record $7.7 billion, up 25% from 2019.

Mat Piscatella, executive director and video game industry advisor for NPD Group said spending in December “could have been significantly bigger” if not for constraints on the supply of Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series S/X consoles, both of which were launched in November. The devices remain out of stock at several major retailers.