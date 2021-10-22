Video Game Music Hits Classical “Ultimate Playlist”

Three video games recently made their way into this year’s Classical California Ultimate Playlist, put together by the University of Southern California.

According to KUSC, they include Dragonborn Theme from The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim by Jeremy Soule; the Final Fantasy series by Nobuo Uematsu; and The Legend of Zelda series by Koji Kondo.

Some of the songs that just missed the cut included Hopeful/Opening Credits from Detroit: Become Human by David Cage; Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture by Jessica Curry; and Nate’s Theme from Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune by Greg Edmonson.