Video Game Hall of Fame Gets ICE Collection

The Strong National Museum of Play, home of the World Video Game Hall of Fame in Rochester, N.Y., recently received a donation from the family of Ralph Coppola, the late president of Innovative Concepts in Entertainment.

The donated materials include design documentation and concept artwork from the Chexx bubble hockey game, as well as correspondence, photos, magazines, fliers and catalogs related to Coppola and the machines ICE produced.

“These materials document nearly 40 years of a local company – headquartered only about 60 miles from The Strong in Buffalo, N.Y. – that Ralph Coppola built into an international, coin-operated game industry leader,” said Jeremy Saucier, assistant vice president for interpretation and electronic games. “Coppola was a creative force in the coin-operated industry and led the development and release of more than 150 arcade games. His company’s Chexx game, often referred to as ‘bubble hockey,’ became an arcade and amusement industry icon.”

Added Dan Coppola, Ralph’s son and company VP: “We were honored to be able to donate some original materials from the early days of ICE. We are hopeful that some of the early materials provided will be resourceful for those studying and interested in the coin-operated amusement industry, especially as this was one of the first great competitive electro-mechanical games ever made.” Learn more at www.museumofplay.org.