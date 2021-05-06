Video Game Hall of Fame Announces 2021 Inductees

Animal Crossing, Microsoft Flight Simulator, StarCraft and Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? are the four latest inductees into the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

According to The Strong National Museum of Play, which houses the Hall of Fame, finalists that didn’t make it this year included: Call of Duty, FarmVille, FIFA International Soccer, Guitar Hero, Mattel Football, Pole Position, Portal and Tron.

The World Video Game Hall of Fame at The Strong was established in 2015 to recognize electronic games of all types – from arcades and console games to computer and mobile games. Past inductees include Centipede, Donkey Kong and Mortal Kombat. Learn more at www.worldvideogamehalloffame.org.