VEX Unveils New Arena

VEX Solutions has welcomed their new VEX Arena Light into the mix. The attraction offers the same “thrilling multiplayer action and premium game library” as their flagship arena, but in a more compact, budget-friendly format.

“Our goal with the VEX Arena Light is to remove barriers to premium VR,” said CEO Julien Henricot. “Now, entertainment centers of all sizes can attract guests with an unforgettable free-roam experience – without a heavy financial burden.”

Contact Sales Manager Thomas Collin at [email protected] to learn more about the arena; VEX is also offering an exclusive introductory price for early adopters, so don’t delay if it’s something you’re considering!