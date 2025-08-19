VEX Solutions VR Horror Experience Out

Insanity: The Haunting, a new multiplayer 4D VR experience from VEX Solutions, is available now. The company calls it a “pulse-pounding VR experience that pushes the limits of cooperative horror through multi-sensory effects.”

“Insanity: The Haunting is not just another horror game – it’s a deeply immersive journey,” said Julien Henricot, CEO of VEX Solutions. “We’ve created an experience where the environment itself is part of the fear. Combined with our unique 4D effects like our exclusive vibrating platform, smell, wind, heat and haptic feedback, it offers something you simply can’t find anywhere else.”

The game is available now on all VEX platforms (VEX Adventure and VEX Arena), joining more than 25 titles across genres that are a part of the attractions. Learn more at www.vex-solutions.com.