VEX Solutions Launching HyperDash Arcade Game

VEX Solutions recently released their first arcade game, the mixed-reality HyperDash. It’s an attendant-free, high-visibility arcade machine that “combines mixed-reality gameplay with active gaming thanks to two massive interactive LED screens – one vertical display and one floor display.”

With a capacity of 1-4 players, quick 2-5-minute rounds and a compact footprint, VEX said the attraction requires no wearables, special lighting or staff, making it a “powerful addition to arcades, FECs and centers of all sizes.”

“VEX has built its reputation on immersive VR experiences, but with HyperDash, we wanted to bring that same level of innovation to the arcade world,” said CEO Julien Henricot. “By blending mixed reality with arcade accessibility, we’re giving operators a product that’s visually stunning, simple to run and, above all, a magnet for families.”

The first two titles for the platform are OctoDrop and Bit-Smash. OctoDrop challenges players to survive disappearing tiles and incoming obstacles, while Bit-Smash brings a retro-inspired mixed-reality showdown where players dodge enemies and hit the right floor tiles for points.

Learn more at www.vex-solutions.com.