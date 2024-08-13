VEX Arena 3.0 Update Includes Kid-Friendly Game

VEX Solutions recently launched VEX Arena 3.0. The latest version of their free-roam VR arena introduces updated headsets, their new kid-friendly game Party Playland and opens the platform to third-party developers to enhance its versatility and appeal, the company reported.

“The incorporation of the latest generation of headsets ensures ease of operation and increased reliability,” the company said. “The attraction also features a sleek new design and optional spectator-friendly structures.”

The newest game in their lineup, Party Playland, is designed for young audiences. After initially launching with three mini-games, the title has expanded to five.

“From the outset, our goal has always been to maximize revenue for our customers,” said CEO Julien Henricot. “With the updates and upgrades of recent months, we’ve reinforced our commitment to reliability, replayability and efficiency – three of the main requests from our customers.” Visit www.vex-solutions.com to learn more.