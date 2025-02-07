Vertigo Games Sells SpringboardVR

Vertigo Games has reportedly sold the VR arcade platform SpringboardVR, which it acquired in 2021. The buyer is SynthesisVR and the companies announced the purchase took effect on Feb. 1.

“With this transition, we are setting a course for the future,” said Vertigo Games CEO Richard Stitselaar. “We can focus on content innovation and creativity while SynthesisVR drives platform development.”

Vertigo will continue to develop VR arcade experiences as well as games for the home market.

