Vermont Crowns First Woman Pinball Champ

As reported in the Burlington Free Press, Jody Stahlman is paving the way for fellow women pinball players in Vermont, besting other contenders in the first-ever women’s division during the International Flipper Pinball Association’s Vermont State Championship held Jan. 21.

“I love the competition of it. I love the butterflies in my stomach right before,” Stahlman told the reporter.

She got into playing the game about seven years ago and started competing in tournaments around New England. She’s also an advocate for other women who enjoy the game and co-chair of the Queen City Belles & Chimes, her state chapter of the international Queen City Belles women’s pinball league organization. Congratulations, Jody!