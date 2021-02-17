Ventola Projects Hires Industry Vet Tony Tallarico

Tony Tallarico, a 25-year veteran of the amusement and entertainment industries, has been hired on as the director of U.S. operations for LED lighting specialists Ventola Projects.

Tallarico will be based near Richmond, Va., and will help expand the company’s presence. The company recently set up its LED lighting service and installation operation in Las Vegas. “We’re extremely pleased to add someone of Tony’s caliber to head up our U.S. team,” said founder Mick Ventola. “Tony is someone who we have known for a few years now, having been someone who helped us build connections and deliver expert knowledge of the U.S. FEC scene when we first began taking orders in the USA during 2016.

“To have him now in our ranks further solidifies the growing reputation of our LED lighting products overseas, which are helping to give FECs something new and visually inventive amidst a tough economic climate.”

Tallarico has previously worked with Tricorp Amusements and QubicaAMF Worldwide. Learn more about Ventola Projects at www.ventolainc.com or call 804-791-8721.