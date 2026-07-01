Venco Business Solutions – Cover Story – July 2026

Venco: “We’ve Got You Covered!”

Leadership Says Employees Are to Thank for Continual Growth

In October 1968, just a couple years out of high school, John Newberry bought his first pool table. That quickly grew into a route operation that supplied not only billiards but jukeboxes, pinball machines and eventually video games, cranes and other arcade and FEC equipment.

Over the years, his Bland, Virginia-based Venco Business Solutions also expanded into services like background music and drive-thru systems for fast food restaurants. (They’re even licensed in Virginia for commercial CCTV camera systems.)

“We continued to grow our routes and got into the ATM business in 2004, supplying ATMs to other operators,” Newberry said. The company offers both Hyosung and Genmega machines to operators around the country.

They later became an ATM ISO (independent sales organization), which allows them to provide access to processing for their ATM customers.

Today, they operate the amusement and ATM route in parts of five states – Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and North Carolina.

More recently, they also started offering wireless connectivity services nationwide – both DPL and OptConnect products.

The company has its hands in many sectors of the industry and Newberry isn’t alone in guiding it toward success. His daughters – Jeri Ricci and Lara Newberry-Goode – are both integral members of the team, Ricci as the chief financial officer and Newberry-Goode as the office manager.

With the help of 52 employees, many of them with years and years of service at Venco, the business has a solid footing despite loads of changes over the years.

“As a whole, we have an amazing group of employees who’ve helped us get to where we are,” Newberry-Goode said. “Most of them are long-time employees. We have a very high employee retention rate. Venco would not be where it is today without our wonderful employees, past and present, that have helped us grow to where we are.”

She added that the company prides itself on customer service and technical support – “whether you are an ATM or wireless customer across the country or an amusement account locally.”

They’re on call after hours and on weekends, too, to aid with any service issues.

Among the biggest industry changes Venco has had a front seat to witness is the growth of the ATM sector.

Newberry explained that very few operators were in the ATM business when he started. Now, nearly everyone is involved.

“When we first started out with ATMs, we were setting new ones constantly,” Newberry-Goode said. “While the ATM industry is becoming more saturated, we are still seeing new locations and sells on a weekly basis.”

The trajectory has also shifted from selling ATMs to fellow amusement operators to working more with ATM-only operators.

After 58 years in business, the amusement side of things is still the bread and butter at Venco. Their route roots are strong and they’re getting new customers all the time, especially in cranes and redemption machines.

Whether you need ATMs, amusements or wireless solutions, Venco says they’ve got you covered. Check out all of their products and services at www.vencosolutions.com or give them a call at 800-762-9962.