Venco Business Solutions Exhibits at ATM Conference

Venco Business Solutions was at the recent National ATM Conference in Hollywood, Fla., the first time the company took a booth at the industry show.

“We go each year, and this was the first time we had a booth,” said Venco Business Solutions owner John Newberry. “Most booths are for ATM manufacturer companies and other companies within the industry. There were around 50 booths there. We had very good response and our booth was the hit of the show with lots of people wanting to place orders.”

Newberry and Legacy Coin-Operated Distributors’ Ed Chermak showed their brand-new Harmoney ATM-jukebox combo machine (RePlay featured the product in our August issue). The machine is available through TouchTunes distributors.

Learn more at www.vencosolutions.com.