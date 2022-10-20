Velocity Esports Opens Las Vegas Location

The former GameWorks facility in Las Vegas is reopening as Velocity Esports. The grand opening is Oct. 21, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The 36,000-sq.-ft. space includes an esports lounge, arcade and more. Velocity Esports launched late last year by Philip Kaplan, Leonard Wanger and Josh Rosenbaum, all formerly involved with GameWorks. The company opened its first location in a former GameWorks earlier this year in Newport, Ky., just outside of Cincinnati.

Look forward to a full story on the company in the December issue of RePlay.