Velocity Esports Opening First Illinois Location

Velocity Esports, an entertainment center with locations in the Cincinnati and Las Vegas area markets, has now put down roots in Schaumburg, Ill., at the city’s Woodfield Mall. They will hold a grand opening ceremony there on March 23.

The venue has a 78-piece game room that Betson partnered with them on, an esports lounge with more than 100 titles for PC and console gaming, a billiards lounge and much more.

“As someone who grew up in Chicago and has lived here most of my life, I couldn’t be more thrilled that we are entering the Chicago market, offering a new and unique gaming experience at Schaumburg’s Woodfield Mall,” said Leonard Wanger, president of Velocity. “We are excited to introduce a cutting-edge entertainment experience that appeals to all ages, with the newest arcade game titles, as well as a state-of-the-art esports lounge for the active Chicago gaming community, and the growing world of esports gaming and tournaments that millennials and Gen Z actively participate in.

“Whether it is arcade games, casual esports play or tournaments, billiards, delicious food or craft beverages, Velocity has something for everyone. Our venue will also be a great choice for companies looking for a unique experience for corporate and team building events, as well as other parties such as birthdays and holiday events.”

You can learn more at www.velocityesports.com.