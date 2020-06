The International Assn. of Trampoline Parks has postponed its Las Vegas trade show, and plan on rescheduling as a virtual event this year. Details will be made available soon, according to the association.

“The IATP’s priority is the health, safety and wellbeing of our sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, staff and other guests,” they wrote. Any questions can be directed to Sarah Brinker at [email protected], or stay up to date on their website.