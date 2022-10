Bally’s Las Vegas, which is transforming into Horseshoe Las Vegas, recently announced the opening of a 7,000-sq.-ft. arcade as a part of the property’s continued evolution.

Dubbed The ARCADE, the facility is located on the first level near the food court and will soon feature a bar serving bottle and draft beer, cocktails and wine.

The family-friendly arcade will feature more than 80 games, including VR, and will be all cashless. Learn more at www.caesars.com/horseshoe-las-vegas.