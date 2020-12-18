Vancouver Bowling Alley Opening in January

King Pins Bowling will open in January in North Vancouver, B.C., according to Daily Hive. The 7,900-sq.-ft. underground space is at a recently-finished mixed-use complex that has 17-story and 24-story condominium towers and office and retail space, including a Whole Foods and Fitness World.

There will be six regulation-size 10-pin lanes, plus pool tables and even a snooker table. Also, there will be an attached restaurant-bar at the facility. King Pins fills the void left by the upcoming closure of a nearby longtime bowling alley.

Visit www.kingpinsbowl.ca for more information.