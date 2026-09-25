ValoBoard New Valo Motion Attraction

Valo Motion recently debuted their new ValoBoard attraction at IAAPA Expo Europe. It follows ValoClimb, ValoJump, ValoArena and Groundfall, their other 2026 debut.

“Board sports have captured people’s imagination for decades, but experiencing that rush is often out of reach,” explained CEO Raine Kajastila. “You need a mountain, an ocean, or years of learning to master them. ValoBoard removes those barriers, making the excitement of board sports accessible to a much wider audience. It takes balance and core strength and turns them into a fun, multiplayer game experience.”

It has launched with three original games – Sunset Skaters, Trickpunk Snowboarding and Spinblades.

Learn more at www.valomotion.com.