ValoArena Gets New Game

Operation Money Grab, a spy and heist-themed game, is the latest from ValoArena mixed-reality maker Valo Motion. The game takes up to six players through the Museum of Money, where they have to use their wits to solve puzzles and challenges while dodging high-tech security systems.

“Valo Motion takes great pride in developing ValoArena experiences that get people on their feet and moving,” said CEO and founder Raine Kajastila. “Operation Money Grab is entertaining and physically active fun for everyone.”

The game features four levels of difficulty and is made for players of all ages. You can learn more about the teamwork game and ValoArena at www.valomotion.com.