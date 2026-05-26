Valo Motion’s Groundfall Game Now an Attraction

Valo Motion recently announced its floor-is-lava game Groundfall will now be offered as a dedicated mixed-reality product.

“When one game generates more than 200 million views, 15 million likes, and over 40,000 comments on social media and becomes the most-played experience across every ValoArena in the world, it deserves its own stage,” Valo Motion CEO Raine Kajastila said of the game. “We built a dedicated experience around it for operators who need strong group appeal, fast sessions, and a format that fits their venues.”

The attraction offers three different configurations, fitting up to five, eight and 10 players, respectively.

There are no headsets, controllers or anything else – players simply use their bodies to play. When someone “falls,” their character “ragdolls straight into the lava below.” Learn more at www.valomotion.com.