Valo Motion Wins Brass Ring for ValoArena

Valo Motion’s ValoArena was recognized as the Best New Product in the Virtual and Augmented Reality category, winning IAAPA’s prestigious Brass Ring Award for their unattended 6-player mixed reality playground.

“Valo Motion is honored to be selected by the IAAPA Awards Committee for a Brass Ring Award, one of the attractions industry’s most prestigious honors,” said CEO Raine Kajastila. “With ValoArena, our approach to combining active physical play and video games in FECs has evolved into an attraction that is as easy to jump in and play as it is to operate.”

Previously, the company’s ValoJump Double won a Brass Ring Award. Learn more about the Finland-based company at www.valomotion.com.