Valo Motion Unveils Mine Time for ValoJump

A treasure-hunting mining adventure game called Mine Time is the latest release from Valo Motion for their ValoJump platform.

“Mine Time takes the physicality of trampoline jumping and blends it with the thrills of treasure hunting and explosive gameplay,” said Raine Kajastila, founder and CEO of Valo Motion. “We remain dedicated to creating transformative experiences that merge kinetic enjoyment with state-of-the-art technology. Mine Time offers endless rewards and surprises, capturing the hearts of all ages. We can’t wait to see players dig deeper into this captivating universe.”

Click here to see a video of the game in action. Visit www.valomotion.com for additional information.