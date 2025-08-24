Valo Motion to Unveil 4-Player ValoArena

Valo Motion will showcase their company’s new ValoArena 4-player edition at the upcoming IAAPA Expo Europe, held Sept. 23-25 in Barcelona.

“After installing ValoArena 6-player in over 100 locations worldwide, we have heard a huge amount of positive feedback, but one request repeats often,” CEO Raine Kajastila explained. “Operators tell us, ‘If you could fit ValoArena into tighter footprints, we could bring it to so many more people.’ “That’s exactly what drove us to create this 4-player model. You still have a lot of space inside for active fun and maintain the same operational simplicity. We’re on a mission to get people moving and having fun together, and this new standard size means we can reach even more communities!”

The same seven game titles with 20-plus levels will feature across both ValoArena platforms. Check it out at www.valomotion.com.