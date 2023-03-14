Valo Motion to Speak, Exhibit at Amusement Expo

Valo Motion’s Eldad Givon will join the VR Summit’s educational panel “Staying Ahead of the Trend: Riding the Wave of VR and Competitive Socialization” and his company will exhibit at Amusement Expo from March 27-30. They’ll be at booth #A1250.

As for the seminar, it will address the “potential role of VR, AR and mixed reality and how it can drive customer engagement and revenue.” There, operators can learn about the latest VR games and tech.

Learn more about the Finland-based company at www.valomotion.com.