Valo Motion to Celebrate 10 Years at IAAPA Europe

Valo Motion will celebrate their 10th anniversary and bring their new Groundfall product to IAAPA Expo Europe (Sept. 22-24 in London) in booth S2502. They’ll have a press conference there at 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 22 to debut the attraction.

The standalone product is a dedicated mixed-reality game built around the “floor is lava” concept that became the most-played experience across ValoArena installations worldwide, the company said.

They added that it comes in 19 configurations, hosting 4-10 players at a time with a throughput potential of up to 200 players an hour at full capacity at its largest configuration. The first installations are already live in Finland, Germany, Spain and the U.S.

For operators, Groundfall runs with “no staff, no wearables, and no onboarding, so guests walk straight into a session.” Valo Motion also added: “It works in gated admission, pay-per-game, and pay-per-player business models. There are no floor sensors, no projectors, no touchscreens, and no headsets to manage, which keeps maintenance costs down and uptime high.” Learn more at www.valomotion.com.