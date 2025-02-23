Valo Motion Sees 50M Plays in 2024

Valo Motion, the mixed reality active play company, reported a whopping 50 million plays across their attractions in 2024. Blooloop also added that Valo Motion installed more than 270 new units, now totaling 1,500 installations across more than 75 countries.

“People love to move when it’s fun,” said CEO Raine Kajastila. “That’s what we’ve built our solutions around, and it’s why they were played over 50 million times last year. Our goal for 2030 is to reach 1 million plays per day, inspiring movement, supporting healthier lifestyles and helping operators grow their business.”

On their best day in 2024, they had more than 245,000 plays; a single clip of their Groundfall game for ValoArena garnered nearly 100 million views on social media, reinforcing interest in their platforms. Learn more at www.valomotion.com.