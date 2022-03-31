Valo Motion Releases Jump Theater Game

Finland-based Valo Motion recently released its new immersive trampoline mixed reality game Jump Theater. The game was made available on the company’s ValoJump unit.

Jump Theater transforms a single player into an on-stage performer in a full 3D universe where they interact with a variety of fun costumes and props are thrown their way.

“Not all the games need to be competitive,” said Valo Motion CEO Raine Kajastila. “Sometimes it’s more fun to just explore the surroundings without feeling pressure to perform or gain high scores. We can also all relate to the kid who sometimes feels left out when the level of coordination, experience and competition is too much to keep up with.”

Learn more at www.valomotion.com.