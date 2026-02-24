Valo Motion Launches Groundfall on ValoJump

ValoArena’s hit game Groundfall: Temple Escape, with its more than 100 million views on social media, has been reimagined in Valo Motion’s ValoJump attraction.

The company took the game’s universe and rebuilt it from the ground up for ValoJump, “creating a physically distinct, mixed-reality experience designed specifically for trampolines and air tracks.”

“Groundfall has been one of our most loved experiences, and over 100 million views of user-generated content on social media show just how much players connect with the floor is lava concept,” said Raine Kajastila, the CEO of Valo Motion.

“Expanding that universe to ValoJump was a creative challenge because moving on a trampoline is physically completely different from running across the ValoArena floor. Our team had to build something fresh from scratch, and I think that novelty really comes through in how the game plays and feels. We are confident that operators around the world will love this new game.”

