Valo Motion Introducing ValoArena in Dubai

Valo Motion’s ValoArena will make its Middle Eastern debut at the upcoming DEAL Show in Dubai, held March 14-16. The company will also bring its ValoClimb and ValoJump attractions into their booth #C53.

“Valo Motion is excited to introduce ValoArena in such an important region,” said CEO and founder Raine Kajastila. “We’re happy to have the opportunity to entertain people with ValoArena’s games that are active and joyful.”