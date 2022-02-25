Valo Motion Introduces ValoArena Experience

The Finland-based Valo Motion recently unveiled its new immersive, indoor mixed reality platform ValoArena. The first public installation opened on Feb. 19 at SuperPark in Vantaa, Finland, and features three different games launched within the platform.

“The world is opening up again after two years of us being isolated into our own spaces,” said Raine Kajastila of Valo Motion. “With our previous products, we learned that playing together with a group of friends is the most fun and rewarding way to be active. With ValoArena, we wanted to create a game platform that allows a bigger group to experience active games together.”

ValoArena follows in the footsteps of previous mixed reality systems ValoClimb and ValoJump. ValoArena allows six players to choose between three games to compete together in a physical and virtual space among spectators. No attendant is required.

Click here to see a trailer of the game and learn more at www.valomotion.com.