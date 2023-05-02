Valo Motion Installs Another Arena at RPM

Following success with Valo Motion’s ValoArena at their Farmingdale, N.Y., facility, RPM Raceway has ordered and installed a ValoArena for their Stamford, Conn., location.

“Valo Motion is truly humbled by RPM Raceway’s decision to invest in a second ValoArena already,” said Raine Kajastila, CEO and founder of Valo Motion. “RPM’s continued trust and support of ValoArena underscores our belief that there is definitely a place in FECs for immersive attractions that are physically active and fun experiences.”

RPM’s Farmingdale location was the first U.S. location for ValoArena. “What’s so impressive about ValoArena is that it generates more than enough revenue to substantiate its large footprint,” said RPM Raceway’s operations manager Chris Kimlingen. “The numbers don’t lie – investing in a second ValoArena was really a no-brainer.”