Valo Motion Installs 100th ValoArena

The 100th ValoArena is currently being played by guests at Andretti Indoor Karting & Games in Katy, Texas, reports Valo Motion. It was reportedly purchased from last fall’s IAAPA Expo show floor by the company’s managing partner Eddie Hamann.

“Valo Motion is excited about this milestone because it indicates that we have been able to develop a product that operators feel confident in because they are adding ValoArena to their entertainment offerings,” said Valo Motion CEO Raine Kajastila. “We are thrilled that ValoArena is performing so well and that it fits into a range of locations and business models.”

Starting at that IAAPA trade show, Creative Works has partnered with Valo Motion to manufacture and distribute the products in the North American market.

The company has more recently shown data that suggests ROI at top locations is as little as six to nine months. Learn more at www.valomotion.com.