Valo Motion Heading to AR’s Entertainment

AR’s Entertainment Hub will be adding Valo Motion’s ValoArena into all of their Texas facilities. The company added their first ValoArena in May 2023 in San Antonio.

AR’s Entertainment Hub has also recently installed the ValoArena at their locations in Baytown and La Marque.

“ValoArena is a hit! Everybody loves it – it’s been so flawless and amazing,” said Archie Wright, AR Entertainment Hub’s CFO and co-owner. “I’ve been telling everyone, ValoArena is a must-have attraction. I am really impressed with how stable ValoArena is.”

Added Valo Motion CEO Raine Kajastila: “Valo Motion is thrilled that AR Entertainment Hub’s team has found that ValoArena is easy to operate and their guests love the games. As important as fun and being active is to us, we are equally proud that ValoArena is operationally sound, especially for an attraction built on cutting-edge immersive technology with body tracking.” Learn more at www.valomotion.com.