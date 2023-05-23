Valo Motion Has New Experience for ValoJump

Valo Motion has released Stomp Squad, a new multiplayer experience for their mixed-reality trampoline game platform ValoJump. The game expands the company’s library and is a spin-off of their popular Super Stompexperience.

“Valo Motion is incredibly excited to debut Stomp Squad, a brand-new game experience set in the vibrant universe of Super Stomp, one of ValoJump’s biggest breakthrough titles,” said founder and CEO Raine Kajastila. “We’re committed to delivering unforgettable experiences that combine physical activity and cutting-edge technology. Stomp Squad does that while also encouraging teamwork. We can’t wait for guests to try it.”

As with all Valo Motion products, ValoJump and its games require no attendant, no headset and no controllers. Learn more by emailing [email protected].