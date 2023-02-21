Valo Motion Celebrates Successful First Year

Valo Motion, makers of the mixed-reality playground ValoArena, made their debut last February and have recently been celebrating the unexpected milestone of 28 ValoArena sales in the period since. The attraction has made its way to 14 different countries as well.

“The Valo Motion team is so grateful and surprised to have achieved such significant milestones with ValoArena after such a short time on the market,” said Raine Kajastila, CEO and founder of Valo Motion. “We are thankful to have partners around the world that trusted us and our industry’s support.” The Finnish company installed their first ValoArena at Finland’s SuperPark Vantaa in February 2022.

The physically active attraction can be played by up to six players and has been recognized by IAAPA with a Brass Ring Award. Learn more at www.valomotion.app/map.