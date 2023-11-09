Valo Motion Bringing Full Suite to IAAPA

For the first time in the United States, Valo Motion will have its full range of immersive products at IAAPA Expo in booths #4678 and #4879.

Those unfamiliar with the company can learn all about their ValoArena, ValoClimb and ValoJump attractions at the show.

“All our active mixed-reality attractions are designed to meet the needs of operators and entertain guests at a wide range of amusement and leisure venues, from family entertainment and karting centers to adventure and trampoline parks,” said CEO Raine Kajastila. “We are grateful to see more customers bringing in multiple Valo Motion attractions because they are seeing high utilization with low operational impact. Our team is excited to show off the whole Valo Motion product lineup and talk to operators about their businesses at IAAPA.”

