Valo Motion Bringing FEC-Friendly Mixed Reality to Expo

Valo Motion will be in IAAPA Expo booth #3886 with their FEC-friendly focused products, including the new ValoArena 4-player attraction.

The company will also have their full suite of mixed reality attractions, including ValoClimb and ValoJump.

“Since Valo Motion launched in 2016, we are proud that our products have been widely adopted in activity and trampoline parks around the world,” said Raine Kajastila, CEO and founder of Valo Motion. “While active play centers will continue to be a focus, our push into building products for family entertainment centers has shown us that a smaller product footprint and short, exciting games will work very well in FECs.”

The new 4-player ValoArena is unattended and becomes their flagship attraction.

Learn more about it by emailing [email protected].