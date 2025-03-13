Valo Motion Attending Foundations, AEI Show

The Finland-based mixed reality attractions maker Valo Motion will be in Las Vegas next week giving a presentation at Foundations Entertainment University (March 17-18) and will also be part of the Amusement Expo lineup (March 17-20). On the trade show days at AEI, they’ll be in booth #1037.

At Foundations, the company’s head of business development, Eldad Givon, and their business development manager, Marisa Garris, will lead a session on how operators might consider building their community and differentiating their amusement offering.

From their Amusement Expo booth, the Valo Motion team will be doing demos of their ValoArena, ValoJump and ValoClimb attractions from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. To learn more, visit them online at www.valomotion.com.