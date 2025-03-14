Valley Pool Table Featured at Expo

Be sure to check out the VNEA 45th anniversary pool table at Amusement Expo this week in the Valley-Dynamo booth (#117).

Those participating in the upcoming VNEA World Pool Championships will have the oppotunity to win the one-of-a-kind, custom Valley home table at Expo, reports VNEA Director of Marketing and Promotions Brian Elliott. “These tables are always a hit, and this beauty will look incredible in one of our amazing players’ homes!”

The tourney will be held at the Westgate from May 22-31 and will feature more than 300 Valley tables. Learn more at www.vnea.com.