Valley League Soldiers On in Las Vegas

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the VNEA’s 41st annual World Pool Championships was itself restricted in size this year… but not in enthusiasm. “Missing our amazing friends from Canada and other foreign countries due to travel regulations, the event lacked its normal worldwide flare and excitement. But those in attendance created some historical moments for years to come,” said a league statement.

Nevertheless, an impressive 2,000-plus pool league players representing 91 operators from 26 states and the Bahamas competed over two ballrooms full of brand-new Valley brand pool tables. A total of 56 unique divisions provided a chance for prize money for different skill levels.

Gary Benson, VNEA’s late tournament director, was honored by a “shot heard around the world” when all opening team matches began with a simultaneous break shot (KaBoom baby!). Several Valley home pool tables were given away during the event, as was a brand-new Rowe jukebox. There were also some daily cash drawings to add ginger to championship week.