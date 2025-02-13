Valley-Dynamo Promotes Trey Stites to President

Trey Stites, who represents the third generation of Valley-Dynamo, was recently promoted and is now company president. Most recently, he served as national sales manager from 2020-24. Stites first started with the company in high school in sanding and packaging.

He follows in the footsteps of his grandfather Bill Rickett and father Kelye Stites. Of the promotion, CEO Kelye Stites said: “Trey has demonstrated exceptional leadership and vision, crucial for navigating the future of our industry. His deep understanding of our company culture, combined with a strategic approach to business, makes him the ideal choice to carry forward the legacy of Valley-Dynamo.

“In addition to Trey’s leadership, he has a new baby boy – Charlie – so now we have our fourth generation already in place. We’ll have him coming in as soon as he learns to walk.”

Trey Stites holds a degree in entrepreneurship and venture management from the University of Oklahoma and has experience in the financial services industry. He has also served as treasurer for the Billiard Congress of America.

