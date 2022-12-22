Valley-Dynamo Acquires Ridgeback Rails

Valley-Dynamo recently announced they purchased Ridgeback Rails. In early January, Ridgeback operations will move to the Valley-Dynamo facility in Richland Hills, Texas, in a newly-expanded production area.

“Valley-Dynamo is making a serious, public commitment to the business of cushion rails,” said Kelye Stites, president and CEO of the company. “Our goal is to offer next-day shipping of standard cushion rail configurations.”

Randy Tate, owner of Bar Pool Tables (former owners of Ridgeback), added that the move is a “perfect fit” for Valley-Dynamo and that the business is in good hands. Learn more at www.valley-dynamo.com.