Vader Immortal – Lightsaber Dojo Launches at Dave & Buster’s

Dave & Buster’s will be the first business to get their hands on Vader Immortal – Lightsaber Dojo, the new Star Wars VR game from VRsenal, ILMxLAB and Nomadic.

The licensed game came from the Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series and was championed by D&B senior executive VP of entertainment and games strategy Kevin Bachus, who has a history of bringing exclusive IPs to their FEC locations.

In RePlay’s November cover story, VRsenal co-founder and CEO Ben Davenport said, “This arcade game would not exist if it were not for Kevin and the team at Dave & Buster’s. We needed a large volume commitment, and they’re one of only a handful of companies with the scale to do it.”

D&B – with their exclusive “first dibs” – recently posted the trailer of the video game on YouTube. The games should already be popping up in their reopened stores. (Other locations in North America can get the game as of Dec. 1; it’s available in other global markets immediately.)

