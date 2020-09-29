Vader Immortal – Lightsaber Dojo: A Star Wars VR Experience Arcade Game Announced by Makers ILMxLAB and Nomadic

Lucasfilm’s immersive entertainment studio ILMxLAB and Nomadic have partnered to create a new Star Wars virtual reality experience called Vader Immortal – Lightsaber Dojo. The companies say the collaboration is an extension of the successful launch of Lightsaber Dojo last year and “represents the next evolution of the arcade-style lightsaber training experience.”

Inspired by the original Episode III Lightsaber Dojo from the award-winning Vader Immortal series, the new experience invites fans to “use the force” and battle Darth Vader. Players will also get to train with iconic lightsabers and blasters to combat waves of droids, stormtroopers and other creatures.

“The ILMxLAB team is excited to bring a new chapter to the Lightsaber Dojo experience,” said ILMxLAB senior producer Shereif Fattouh. “Fans will soon have the unique opportunity to battle Darth Vader himself using all their abilities in the ultimate test of skill.”

Added Nomadic president Sean Griffin: “Nomadic is thrilled to once again partner with ILMxLAB to bring guests into the world of Star Wars. Our new form factor will deliver a more immersive experience for players, will provide a social viewing experience for their friends and family, and is more efficient for family entertainment centers and arcades to operate. We can’t wait for Star Wars fans worldwide to experience it.”