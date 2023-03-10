Utah’s Classic Fun Center Celebrates 45th Anniversary

Classic Fun Center in Orem, Utah, celebrated its 45-year anniversary on March 3. According to the Herald Extra, the skating-anchored fun center had itself a birthday party complete with free cupcakes, games and face painting for the kids and adult activities later in the evening.

The venue was previously known as Classic Skating, but in 2011 added an arcade, games and inflatables. It’s most popular for hosting birthday parties and themed events.

Skating costs $13 and rentals are an extra $3. Regular skates, inline blades and scooters are available. Regular skaters even have membership options. Learn more at www.classicfun.com.