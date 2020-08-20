Utah Escape Room Escapes to Outdoors

Escape Room Park City is now offering “Main Street Experience,” a new kind of escape room that gets people out and about in Old Town, a historic neighborhood in Park City, Utah.

“While Covid hasn’t prevented us from doing inside experiences, because we make sure we sanitize the rooms before and after every session, we also realize that there are people who don’t feel comfortable inside,” said owner Shirin Spangenberg. She told the Park Record she’s always wanted to do an outside experience anyways, and now seemed like the perfect time.

Participants meet at the Escape Room Park City HQ to get their clue and clipboard, and work their way up and down Main Street to get more clues and complete the experience. When they finish the challenge, they can open another box and prize; the business has partnered with other local businesses to give gift cards and other goodies as prizes.

Open since 2016, you can learn more about the escape room at www.escaperoomparkcity.com.