USC Games Expo, Esports Tourney Held Online

The third annual USC Games Expo, the world’s largest university-sponsored video game and esports show, will be held May 12 – not on campus, of course, but streaming on platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Twitch.

According to the Daily Trojan, the event will feature more than 90 exhibitions displaying tabletop, mobile, PC and console games. The USC Games Expo will also have an esports tournament in which universities across Southern California will compete in games such as Overwatch, Hearthstone, Super Smash Bros and Rocket League.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the content go live and the viewers and the fans and the students’ reactions to seeing it,” said Jim Huntley, an adjunct professor who helped organize the event. “I’m feeling really excited and positive about seeing everything on the screen come together … because we’ve never done it before.”

Learn more at www.uscgamesexpo.com.