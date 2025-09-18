US Fun Machines Expands Distribution for New Crane

US Fun Machines recently announced that their patent-pending Sunshine Crane attraction is now available through AVS Companies, Shaffer Distributing and Player One and their plush programs are, too.

The attraction is a bus-style centerpiece with four full-size cranes and a rear “play-till-you-win” mini crane.

The Sunshine Crane has “quickly become a top performer, ranking among the #1-#3 earners in most locations,” US Fun Machines touted, noting that some venues reported more than 100,000 plays in less than two months and earnings more than $45,000 in just seven weeks.